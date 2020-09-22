US–Apple Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 09/20/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Rage by Bob Woodward – 9781982131760 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. Total Power by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190674 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett – 9781984882028 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Troubled Blood by Robert Galbraith – 9780316498968 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Blackout by Candace Owens – 9781982133290 – (Threshold Editions)

6. Shadows in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250207241 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer – 9780316592253 – (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

8. The Wife by Shalini Boland – 9781786819338 – (Bookouture)

9. Kane by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

10. Dune by Frank Herbert – 9781101658055 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

