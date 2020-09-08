Listen Live Sports

US-Audiobooks-Top-10

September 8, 2020 3:32 pm
 
2 min read
      

Nonfiction

1. The Dressing Room by Whisperlodge, narrated by Amanda Wallace (Audible Studios)

2. Melania and Me by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. When You Find Me by P. J. Vernon, narrated by Amy McFadden and Bahni Turpin (Blackstone Publishing)

4. Unf–k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. You Are the Guru by Gabrielle Bernstein, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

6. The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy, narrated by the author (Folio Literary Management)

7. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

8. Heist with Michael Caine by Michael Caine, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

9. Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, narrated by Michael York (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. How to Own Your Own Mind by Napoleon Hill and Don Green, narrated by Robertson Dean (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Fiction

1. Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy by Timothy Zahn, narrated by Marc Thompson (Random House Audio)

2. All the Devils Are Here: A Novel by Louise Penny , narrated by Robert Bathurst (Macmillan Audio)

3. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer, narrated by Jake Abel (Hachette Audio)

5. Hell Divers by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R.C. Bray (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. The Liar’s Girl by Catherine Ryan Howard, narrated by Alana Kerr Collins, Alan Smyth and Gary Furlong (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. Firefly: Big Damn Hero by James Lovegrove, narrated by James Anderson Foster (Blackstone Publishing)

8. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

9. The Takeover by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Sebastian York (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Bone Farm by Dean Koontz, narrated by Elisabeth Rodgers and James Anderson Foster (Brilliance Audio)

