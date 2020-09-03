Listen Live Sports

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

September 3, 2020 12:33 pm
 
1 min read
      

1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “His Truth is Marching On” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

4. “Emerald Blaze” by Ilona Andrews (Avon)

5. “Hoax” by Brian Stelter (Atria/One Signal Publishers)

6. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf)

7. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold Editions)

8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

9. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

13. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

14. “Someone to Romance” by Mary Balogh (Berkley)

15. “Truth and Justice” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

16. “Cynical Theories” by Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay (Pitchstone Publishing)

17. “Nantucket Weddings” by Pamela M. Kelley (Piping Plover Press)

18. “Shielding Kinley” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

19. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

20. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

21. “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate; art by Patricia Castelao (HarperCollins)

22. “Publication Manual of the American Psychological Association” by American Psychological Association (American Psychological Association)

23. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

24. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Viking Children’s)

25. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

