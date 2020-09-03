Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper charged in attempted hatchet attack

September 3, 2020 7:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Silento, the rapper known for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was charged Thursday with trying to hit two people with a hatchet in their home.

Prosecutors allege that Silento, whose legal name is Richard Lamar Hawk, walked into an unlocked stranger’s home in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles and swung a hatchet at the two people inside before one of them disarmed him.

The rapper is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in jail on $105,000 jail, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

The alleged attack occurred while he was out on bail for another arrest in Orange County, authorities said.

Advertisement

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. It is not clear whether he has retained an attorney. An email seeking comment from his manager was not immediately returned.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

If convicted, Silento could get a maximum of six years in prison.

The 22-year-old Atlanta rapper and singer had a major hit in 2015 with “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”

The song’s dance-along video quickly drew millions of YouTube views and brought television appearances for Silento.

He released an album, “Fresh Outta High School,” in 2018.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force partners in medical logistics to support US