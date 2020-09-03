Listen Live Sports

White House seeking volunteers for Christmas decorating

September 3, 2020 11:41 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The holidays must go on, even with a pandemic and a heated presidential election.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are opening the White House to the public for Christmas decorating and are seeking volunteers.

The White House is also inviting musicians, bands and choirs to apply for the chance to perform during open houses throughout the month of December.

The invitation also comes with a note of caution, with the White House saying a smaller number of volunteers will be selected this year to allow for social distancing during the Christmas decorating. Also, the volunteers will be expected to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer stations.

Volunteers for decorating should apply here: https://tinyurl.com/y539f934

Volunteers for performing should apply here: https://tinyurl.com/yyvzpzor

The Associated Press

