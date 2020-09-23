Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Woodward’s ‘Rage’ sells 600,000 copies in first week

September 23, 2020 10:17 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s “Rage” sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of publication, continuing a yearlong wave of blockbuster books about President Donald Trump.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Woodward’s book will be going into its fourth printing, with total books in print to be 1.3 million copies. Featuring 18 interviews with President Trump, including one in which he acknowledges in February the potential severity of the coronavirus, “Rage” has topped Amazon.com and other bestseller lists since coming out Sept. 15. Woodward’s previous Trump book, “Fear,” has sold 2 million copies since its 2018 release.

John Bolton’s “The Room Where It Happened” and Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough,” also Simon & Schuster books, are among other Trump-related works this year that quickly sold hundreds of thousands of copies.

The first week sales for “Rage” includes hardcovers, audiobooks and e-books.

Advertisement

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact