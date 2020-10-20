Apple Books-Top-10

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 12:47 pm
Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Boyfriend Effect by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

3. Troubles in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435611 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Return to Virgin River by Robyn Carr – 9781488077104 – (MIRA Books)

6. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett – 9781984882028 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Searcher by Tana French – 9780735224667 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Last Flight by Julie Clark – 9781728215730 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

9. Ignite by Chelle Bliss – No ISBN Available – (Bliss Ink)

10. Invisible Girl by Lisa Jewell – 9781982137359 – (Atria Books)

