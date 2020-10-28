On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Author of best-selling ‘Maid’ takes on college in ‘Class’

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 11:26 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephanie Land, who shared her story of single parenthood and working life in the best-selling memoir “Maid,” is writing a book about the hard truths of college education.

One Signal Publishers announced Wednesday that Land’s “Class” would combine personal experience and reporting as it exposes “the outrageous cost, predatory practices, and discriminatory policies faced by Americans” who hope education will lead to security and prosperity. “Class” is scheduled to come out in 2022.

“When we think of economic insecurity we often think of the down and out,” Land said in a statement. “The reality is the way we go about educating our country leaves millions stretched to their limits, with almost of half of students wondering how they’ll find their next meal and even more than that drowning in debts they’ll owe for a lifetime.”

Land’s previous book, her first, was published in 2019 and was praised by former President Barack Obama among others. “Maid” is currently being adapted into a Netflix series.

