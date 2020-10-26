Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 1-7:

Nov. 1: Country singer Bill Anderson is 83. Actor Barbara Bosson (“Murder One,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 81. Actor Robert Foxworth (“Falcon Crest”) is 79. “Hustler” publisher Larry Flynt is 78. Country singer Kinky Friedman is 76. Actor Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid”) is 71. Music producer David Foster is 71. Actor Belita Moreno (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 71. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 66. Singer Lyle Lovett is 63. Actor Rachel Ticotin is 62. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 61. Actor Helene Udy (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 59. Singer Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 58. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 58. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 57. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 57. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 56. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 54. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 51. Actor Toni Collette (“The United States of Tara,” ″Little Miss Sunshine”) is 48. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 48. Actor Dave Berman (“CSI”) is 47. “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice is 45. Actor Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad”) is 39. Actor Natalia Tena (“Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” films) is 36. Actor Penn Badgely (“Gossip Girl”) is 34. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs “Parenthood”) is 23. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 23.

Nov. 2: Singer Jay Black (Jay and the Americans) is 82. Actor Stefanie Powers is 78. Singer-actor J.D. Souther (“Nashville”) is 75. Actor Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) is 73. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 62. Actor Peter Mullan (“Trainspotting”) is 61. Singer k.d. lang is 59. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 57. Actor Jenny Robertson (film’s “Bull Durham,” TV’s “Reno 911!”) is 57. Actor Lauren Velez (“Dexter”) is 56. Actor David Schwimmer (“Friends”) is 54. Singer Alvin Chea of Take 6 is 53. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 53. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 51. Actor Meta Golding (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) is 49. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 49. Actor Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) is 49. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 46. Rapper Nelly is 46. Actor Danny Cooksey (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 45. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 45. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”) is 40. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt (“Big Time Rush”) is 30.

Nov. 3: Actor-radio personality Shadoe Stevens (“Dave’s World”) is 74. Singer Lulu is 72. Actor-comedian Roseanne Barr is 68. Actor Kathy Kinney (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 67. Actor Kate Capshaw (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 67. Comedian Dennis Miller is 67. Singer Adam Ant is 66. Sports commentator Phil Simms is 65. Actor Dolph Lundgren (“Rocky IV”) is 63. Actor Julie Berman (“General Hospital”) is 37. Actor Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 34. Musician Courtney Barnett is 33. Reality show personality Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 25.

Nov. 4: Actor Loretta Swit (“MASH”) is 83. Singer Harry Elston of Friends of Distinction is 82. Singer Delbert McClinton is 80. Actor Ivonne Coll (“Jane the Virgin”) is 73. Actor Markie Post is 70. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 66. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 60. Actor Kathy Griffin is 60. Actor Ralph Macchio is 59. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 59. Saxophonist Tim Burton of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 57. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 51. Rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is 51. TV personality Bethenny Frankel (“Bethenny,” ″Real Housewives of New York”) is 50. Actor Anthony Ruivivar (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” “Third Watch”) is 50. Jazz singer Gregory Porter is 49. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 49. Actor Heather Tom (“Bold and the Beautiful,” ″One Life to Live”) is 45. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 45. Actor Emme Rylan (“General Hospital”) is 40.

Nov. 5: Actor Harris Yulin (“The Hurricane,” “Scarface”) is 83. Actor Chris Robinson (“General Hospital”) is 82. Actor Elke Summer is 80. Singer Art Garfunkel is 79. Singer Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits is 73. TV personality Kris Jenner is 65. Actor Nestor Serrano (“24″) is 65. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 62. Actor Robert Patrick (“The X-Files”) is 62. Singer Bryan Adams is 61. Actor Tilda Swinton (“The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” ″Adaptation”) is 60. Actor Michael Gaston (TV’s “Unforgettable,” “The Mentalist”) is 58. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 57. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 57. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 55. Actor Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) is 53. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 52. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 52. Actor Sam Rockwell is 52. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 50. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 49. Actor Corin Nemec (“Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 49. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 46. Actor Sebastian Arcelus (“Madam Secretary,” ″House of Cards,”) is 44. Actor Luke Hemsworth (“Westworld”) is 40. Actor Jeremy Lelliott (“7th Heaven”) is 38. Actor Annet Mahendru (“The Americans”) is 35. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 33.

Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Nebraska”) is 91. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 88. Singer P.J. Proby is 82. Actor Sally Field is 74. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 71. TV host Catherine Crier is 66. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 65. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 63. Actor Lance Kerwin is 60. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 57. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 56. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” ″21 Jump Street”) is 54. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Melrose Place”) is 52. Actor Ethan Hawke is 50. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ″Chopped”) is 50. Actor Thandie Newton is 48. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 48. Actor Zoe McLellan (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 46. Actor Nicole Dubuc (“Major Dad”) is 42. Actor Taryn Manning is 42. Actor Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary”) is 36. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 34. Actor Emma Stone is 32.

Nov. 7: Actor Barry Newman is 82. Actor Dakin Matthews (“Gilmore Girls,” “King of Queens”) is 80. Singer Johnny Rivers is 78. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 77. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 60. Actor Julie Pinson (“As The World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 53. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 52. Actor Michelle Clunie (“Queer As Folk,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show”) is 51. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (“Super Size Me”) is 50. Actor Jeremy London (“Party of Five”) is 48. Actor Jason London (“The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 48. Actor Yunjin Kim (“Lost”) is 47. Actor Adam DeVine (“Modern Family”) is 37. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 37. Actor Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) is 35. Rapper Tempah is 32. Singer Lorde is 24.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.