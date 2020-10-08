Diddy, Springsteen among rock hall of fame guest list

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 7:34 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs, Bruce Springsteen and Alicia Keys will be among a star-studded guest list for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction.

The prestigious organization announced the guest list Thursday for the ceremony, which will debut Nov. 7 on HBO. The show will honor this year’s inductees including Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and Depeche Mode.

Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun award.

Other guests will include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Levine and Brad Paisley.

The event was scheduled for May 2, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Grohl will kick off the show with a “heartfelt introduction” to the new class of inductees. The special guests will speak on how this year’s inductees impacted their personal life and careers.

