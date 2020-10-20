On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Director Stephen Daldry exits ‘Wicked’ film adaptation

By LINDSEY BAHR
October 20, 2020 2:41 pm
< a min read
      

The long-gestating film adaptation of the Broadway hit “Wicked” has hit another snag. Director Stephen Daldry is exiting the project, a studio representative confirmed Tuesday.

The industry trade website Deadline first reported the news.

The “Billy Elliot” director has been associated with the adaptation for years, going back as far as 2012. Writer Winnie Holzman, who wrote the musical, wrote the script with “Wicked” composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. At one point, the film was supposed to hit theaters in Dec. 2019.

Universal Pictures earlier this year removed “Wicked” from its release schedule. It was last slated for a Dec. 22, 2021 theatrical launch.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

No cast has been officially announced.

In addition to directing the stage and movie versions of “Billy Elliot,” Daldry’s Broadway credits include “An Inspector Calls,” “Skylight” and he just got a Tony Award nomination for “The Inheritance.” He has won two Tonys.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth