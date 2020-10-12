404 Not Found

Not Found

The requested URL was not found on this server.

Apache/2.4.38 (Debian) Server at federalnewsnetwork.com Port 80

Entertainment News

Disney reorg to further bolster company’s focus on streaming

By TALI ARBEL
October 12, 2020 6:13 pm
1 min read
      

Disney said Monday that it is reorganizing its business units to focus even more on streaming.

The company said in August that its Disney Plus service has more than 60 million subscribers, and subscribers to its main combination of streaming services — Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu — top 100 million. It still plans to launch another international streaming service called Star.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit box-office revenue by closing many theaters. Disney has released several major titles on streaming services that would traditionally have appeared at cinemas, like a live-action remake of “Mulan” and the upcoming Pixar film “Soul” that will hit Disney Plus at Christmas. Americans continue to drop their cable subscriptions, affecting the company’s TV networks.

So the company is creating three content arms, one each for sports, general entertainment and its studios, which have famous brands including Star Wars and Marvel. Their primary focus will be on making shows and movies for streaming services, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement. Meanwhile, a new distribution group will centralize how the content is sold and oversee streaming operations.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Disney’s are among a slew of new streaming services from tech and entertainment companies — like NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max — that are challenging Netflix for consumers’ attention and money. Disney Plus is considered one of the most successful so far.

Disney shares rose 5.6% in after-market trading on the news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News Media News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane