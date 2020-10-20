Trending:
Glenn Close to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize award

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 9:04 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glenn Close will receive an honorary AARP award for her work with a charity that brings awareness to mental illness.

AARP announced Tuesday that Close will be the first to receive an honorary Purpose Prize Award during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 3. The Oscar-winning actress will be recognized for her work with Bring Change to Mind, an organization that strives to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.

Five individuals will awarded the AARP Purpose Prize, which honors people ages 50 and older who “tap into the power of life.” The award recipients include Hope Harley with the Bronx Children’s Museum; Arturo Noriega with Centro Community Partners; Susan Tachau with Pennsylvania Assistive Technology; Mark Barden with Sandy Hook Promise; and Cindy Eggleton with Brilliant Detroit.

Each prize winner will receive a $50,000 award for their organization.

AARP said 10 Purpose Prize fellows will also be honored. Each of them will receive a $5,000 award to further the mission of their organization.

Related Topics
