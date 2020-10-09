On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Leonard Schleifer, president and CEO of Regeneron; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

        Read more Entertainment News news.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law.

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — President Donald Trump.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021