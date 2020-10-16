On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 8:02 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez; former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus; Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President and CEO Raphael Bostic; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Jason Miller, adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign; former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

