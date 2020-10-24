On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 2:39 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign; Corey Lewandowski, senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri; national security adviser Robert O’Brien; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

