On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Jack White to replace Morgan Wallen as ‘SNL’ musical guest

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 9:52 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack White will be the last-minute replacement musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” after country singer Morgan Wallen was dropped for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Wallen was removed as musical guest on Thursday after TikTok videos showed him partying last weekend without a mask on among a large group of people. Lorne Michaels announced White as a fill-in Friday on the “Today” show.

“Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday, it’s complicated,” said Michaels. “It has to be people who are ready to go. And he’s always good on the show.”

Wallen apologized for what he called his “pretty short-sighted” actions Thursday. “I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this,” the 27-year-old said.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Michaels said the show will invite Wallen again in the future.

“Saturday Night Live,” which will be hosted this Saturday by comedian Bill Burr, resumed live in-studio shows last weekend with a smaller live audience. Guests were required to take a COVID-19 test and temperature check at arrival, and wear masks inside the building.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021