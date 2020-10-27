On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Judge stops Election Day gun ban near Michigan polling sites

By ED WHITE
October 27, 2020 5:35 pm
1 min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday blocked a sudden ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day.

Judge Christopher Murray acted just a few hours after hearing a challenge from gun-rights groups. They said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority this month in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet (30.48 meters) of polling places.

Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law. Murray agreed.

Compliance “is no mere procedural nicety,” the judge said. “Instead, our appellate courts have repeatedly emphasized the importance of the democratic principles embodied in the (law), which requires notice and an opportunity to be heard on the subject under consideration.”

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Earlier in the day, Assistant Attorney General Heather Meingast said lawmakers have given secretaries of state discretion to set certain election rules. She said Benson acted after authorities recently busted up an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Armed critics upset with Whitmer’s orders about controlling the coronavirus have rallied at the Capitol.

“There are dozens — we’ve had numerous complaints,” Meingast said. “There are voters who are afraid. There are election workers who are afraid to go to work on Election Day.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, pledged to appeal Murray’s decision with just days left until the election.

Murray hears lawsuits against the state as a judge on the Court of Claims. He also is chief judge on the Michigan appeals court and is running for reelection to that court.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com.edwritez

        Read more Entertainment News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA Ozarks found a way to protect vets and employees while providing curbside hearing aid service