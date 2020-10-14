On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
List of Billboard Music Awards winners in top categories

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 11:53 pm
A list of winners in the top categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

— Top Hot 100 song: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

— Top Billboard 200 album: Billie Eilish, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

— Top artist: Post Malone

— Top new artist: Billie Eilish

— Top female artist: Billie Eilish

— Top male artist: Post Malone

— Top streaming songs artist: Post Malone

— Top song sales artist: Lizzo

— Top radio songs artist: Jonas Bros.

— Top duo/group: Jonas Bros.

— Top R&B artist: Khalid

— Top rap artist: Post Malone

— Top country artist: Luke Combs

— Top rock artist: Panic! at the Disco

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top touring artist: Pink

— Chart achievement award: Harry Styles

— Icon award: Garth Brooks

___

For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.billboard.com/

