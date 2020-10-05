On Air: Panel Discussions
Michigan man charged in killing, mutilation is fit for trial

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 11:28 am
CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man charged with killing and mutilating a man he met through the dating app Grindr has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Shiawassee County District Judge Ward Clarkson ruled Mark Latunski was fit, said Doug Corwin, Latunski’s public defender. Latunski’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct 23, Corwin told WILX-TV.

Latunski, 51, has been treated in an Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital for several months.

He was charged with murder and mutilation of a body in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019, death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

Bacon’s body was found that day hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.

