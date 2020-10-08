On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020
2 min read
      

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Battle Ground” by Jim butcher (Ace)

3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

5. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

6. “Vince Flynn: Total Power” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

7. “The Vanishing Half“ by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

8. “The Harbinger II” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

9. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

10. “Jack” by Marilynne Robinson (FSG)

11. “A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

13. “One by One” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

14. “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars” by Christopher Paolini (Tor)

15. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Didn’t See That Coming” by Rachel Hollis (Dey Street)

2. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow)

3. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” by Mariah Carey (Holt/Cohen)

4. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass” by Lana Del Rey (Simon & Schuster)

6. “True Comfort” by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)

7. “Killing Crazy Horse” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)

10. “Home Style Cookery” by Matty Matheson (Abrams)

11. “One Vote Away” by Ted Cruz (Regnery)

12. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

14. “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse)

15. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh (Gallery)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Immortal Angel” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

2. “A Simple Wedding” by Leigh Duncan (Hallmark)

3. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “Final Option” by Cussler/Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “The Family Lawyer” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Lethal Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

7. “Dreaming Death” by Heather Graham (Mira)

8. “Christmas Kisses with My Cowboy” by Palmer/Adair/Pearce (Zebra)

9. “A Knife in the Heart” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Texas Proud & Circle of Gold” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

11. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Last Widow” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

13. “The Gift of Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

14. “Stand Up and Die” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Just Feed Me” by Jessie James Decker (Center Street)

2. “Swimming Lessons” by Lili Reinhart (Griffin)

3. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Gallery Books)

4. “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris (Griffin)

5. “Happily This Christmas” by Susan Mallery (HQN)

6. “The Midwife Murders” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Rand McNally 2021 Large Scale Road Atlas” (Rand McNally)

8. “The Paris Secret” by Natasha Lester (Forever)

9. “What Happens in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

10. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

11. “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty (Mulholland)

12. “Heart Talk” by Cleo Wade (Atria)

13. “Murder Thy Neighbor” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

15. “The Stationery Shop” by Marjan Kamali (Gallery)

