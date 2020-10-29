Trending:
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 2:30 pm
2 min read
      

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. A Time for Mercy John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. The Return Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

3. The Evening and the Morning Ken Follett (Viking)

4. The Book of Two Ways Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

5. The Searcher Tana French (Viking)

6. Anxious People Fredrik Backman (Atria)

7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

9. Troubles in Paradise Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. Leave the World Behind Rumaan Alam (Ecco)

11. The Coast-to-Coast Murders Patterson/Barker (Little, Brown)

12. Jingle All the Way Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

13. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

14. The Harbinger II Jonathan Cahn Frontline

15. The Last Druid Terry Brooks ( Del Rey)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Greenlights Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

2. A Republic Under Assault Tom Fitton (Threshold)

3. Modern Comfort Food Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

4. Untamed Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

5. Hallmark Channel: Countdown to Christmas Caroline McKenzie (Hearst Home)

6. This Just Speaks to Me Hoda Kotb (Putnam)

7. Caste Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

8. Dessert Person Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter)

9. One Vote Away Ted Cruz (Regnery)

10. Killing Crazy Horse O’Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

11. Didn’t See That Coming Rachel Hollis (Dey Street)

12. Blackout Candace Owens (Threshold)

13. Accidentally Wes Anderson Wally Koval (Voracious)

14. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook Doocy/Doocy (Morrow)

15. Think Like a Monk Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. Spy Danielle Steel Dell 9780399179464 10,197

2. Criss Cross James Patterson (Grand Central)

3. The Gift of Love Debbie Macomber (Mira)

4. The Last Widow Karin Slaughter (Morrow)

5. Final Option Cussler/Morrison (Putnam)

6. Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

7. Christmas Kisses with My Cowboy Palmer/Adair/Pearce (Zebra)

8. A Mrs. Miracle Christmas Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

9. Twisted Twenty-Six Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

10. The Last Christmas Cowboy Maisey Yates (HQN)

11. Tom Clancy: Code of Honor Marc Cameron (Berkley)

12. A Knife in the Heart William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. The Family Lawyer James Patterson (Grand Central)

14. Hunter Killer Brad Taylor (Morrow)

15. Immortal Angel Lynsay Sands (Avon)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. The 19th Christmas Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central)

2. Walk the Wire David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. Burnout Nagoski/Nagoski (Ballantine)

4. The Boy from the Woods Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

5. Halo: Shadows of Reach Troy Denning (Gallery)

6. Comfort & Joy Kristin Hannah (Ballantine)

7. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious )

8. The Institute Stephen King (Gallery)

9. Cilka’s Journey Heather Morris (Griffin)

10. Honest Advent Scott Erickson (Zondervan )

11. The Chain Adrian McKinty (Mulholland)

12. When We Were Young & Brave Hazel Gaynor (Morrow)

13. Descent Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)

14. How May I Offend You Today? Susannah B. Lewis (Nelson)

15. Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 4 Fujita (Kodansha)

