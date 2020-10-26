Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Questlove’s quest: To find woman who bought him a turntable

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 5:12 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Ahmir Thompson, founder of The Roots and drummer for the “Tonight Show” band, wants to find the kind stranger who bought him a turntable and several records at the tender age of 5.

Thompson — better known as Questlove — posted on social media that he was traveling with his parents, who made their living playing gigs, when he made friends with “Ellie” in 1976 in Portland, Maine.

“Being the irresistible cat that I was, I talked an older woman named Ellie into buying me a stereo and a record collection,” Questlove posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Ellie wrote the youngster’s order on a napkin: “Bad Blood” by Neil Sedaka, “Dance With Me” by Rufus, and the Jackson 5.

“I knew talking to strangers was a no-no, but my instincts paid off,” he wrote.

His parents were upset that he’d been chatting up a stranger when Ellie returned the next day bearing gifts. But he says his new friend told his parents “please don’t have him get in trouble on my behalf!! He’s so cute of course I wanted to start his record collection!!!”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota