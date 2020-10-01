On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Review: Rocker Corey Taylor mixes genres on 1st solo album

By JOHN MARSHALL
October 1, 2020 10:15 am
2 min read
      

Corey Taylor, “CMFT” (Roadrunner Records)

Corey Taylor had songs bursting out of him and nowhere to perform them.

The singer with the roaring-yet-melodic voice churned out heavy metal and hard rock hits for more than 20 years with Slipknot and Stone Sour. The other tunes Taylor had spinning in his head were more eclectic, spanning multiple genres.

Armed with the confidence of singing for two highly-successful bands, Taylor decided it was time to share the style-twisting music with his first solo album.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

“CMFT” is hard rock at its core, sprinkled with elements of classic, glam and blues rock, heavy metal, rap, rockabilly and a tinge of grunge.

Joined by musicians who shared his musical vision, Taylor’s first solo project is filled with catchy hooks, memorable riffs and powerful choruses, the genre seemingly changing with each song.

The opening track, “HWY 666,” sets the this-is-not-Slipknot tone with a fusion of outlaw country, hard rock and a touch of punk which Taylor calls a cross between Johnny Cash and Pantera.

The first single, the catchy “Black Eyes Blue,” is an ode to The Clash and the first of two songs about his wife, Alicia Dove. Taylor spent more than two years learning the piano for “Home,” a heartfelt song showing off his vocal range.

        Read more Entertainment News news.

Taylor nods toward the Rick Rubin-produced rap-rock of the 1980s by collaborating with Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie on the big-chorused “CMFT Must Be Stopped.” “Samantha’s Gone,” a sarcastic take on being the “old sober guy,” has a 1980s glam rock vibe, while “Meine Lux” is sort of a cross pollination between The Misfits and Van Halen.

The homages keep coming with “Halfway Down,” a rocker with a Bon Scott-era AC/DC lyrical vibe. “The Maria Fire” has a jazzy rock vibe to it and “European Tour Bus Bathroom Song,” about a sign every rock musician who’s ever toured Europe knows, brings the album to a raucous, punk rock close.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captures galactic glamour shot