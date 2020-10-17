On Air: Ask the CIO
Sculpture honoring women in military unveiled at Arlington

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 10:51 am
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A new sculpture honoring military women and military working dogs is being unveiled outside Arlington National Cemetery.

The life-size bronze sculpture called “The Pledge” is being placed at the Women In Military Service For America Memorial, located at Arlington National Cemetery’s entrance.

An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.

The sculpture shows a female servicemember kneeling to meet her working dog.

The sculpture by artist Susan Bahary was commissioned by the U.S. War Dogs Association National Headquarters.

The Women’s Memorial is the only major national memorial honoring all women who have defended America throughout its history.

