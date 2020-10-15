On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Select list of nominees for 2020 Tony Awards

By The Associated Press
October 15, 2020 1:00 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards, announced Thursday.

Best Musical: “Jagged Little Pill”; “Moulin Rouge: The Musical”; “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play: “Grand Horizons”; “The Inheritance”; “Sea Wall/A Life”; “Slave Play”; “The Sound Inside”

Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody; “Moulin Rouge: The Musical,” John Logan; “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Nightingale; “The Inheritance,” Paul Englishby; “The Rose Tattoo,” Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb; “Slave Play,” Lindsay Jones; “The Sound Inside,” Daniel Kluger

Best Revival of a Play: “Betrayal”; “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”; “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”; Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”; Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”; Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”; Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”; Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”; Adrienne Warren, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”; James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”; David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”; John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”; Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”; Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”; Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”; Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”; Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”; Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”; Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Daniel J. Watts, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”; Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”; Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”; Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

___

Online: http://tonyawards.com

