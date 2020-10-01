On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 8:58 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft.

Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday from the Los Angeles city attorney.

The charges were filed on Sept. 24 for the June 12 incident.

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

LaBeouf, who first gained fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show “Even Stevens,” is known for his roles in 2007’s “Transformers,” 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull,” and last year’s “Honey Boy,” a film he also wrote about his relationship with his father.

He has had several run-ins with the law during his career, including a 2017 New York arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct that was captured on a livestream video. He was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation for the incident.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

MQ-9 Reaper takes flight with 8 Hellfire missiles