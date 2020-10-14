On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Stacey Abrams novel ‘While Justice Sleeps’ coming May 25

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 2:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, also has a career in writing novels. Her next one, the Supreme Court thriller “While Justice Sleeps,” come out May 25.

Announced Wednesday by Doubleday, her book centers on a young clerk for an ailing Supreme Court justice who unexpectedly learns of possible wrongdoing in “the highest power corridors” of Washington. Abrams, widely seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, draws upon her background in law and politics.

“A decade ago, I wrote the first draft of a novel that explored an intriguing aspect of American democracy — the lifetime appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Abrams said in a statement. “As an avid consumer of legal suspense novels and political thrillers, I am excited to add my voice into the mix.”

Abrams’ previous books include the nonfiction “Our Time is Now” and “Lead from the Outside” and several romantic suspense novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

