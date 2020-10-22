On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Stars to honor students at GLSEN’s reimagined 30th awards

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 12:01 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network will honor six students through celebrity-directed stories at its 30th annual reimagined ceremony.

GLSEN announced Thursday that the ceremony will highlight the students at the the Respect Everywhere celebration, which will premiere Monday on the organization’s website. The students’ stories will be told in a series of short videos by directors including Octavia Spencer, Rob Hardy, Kalen Allen, Matt Bomer, Joe Mantello and Antoni Porowski.

The awards show was previously named the Los Angeles Respect Awards.

The online event will showcase the students from around the country that have made an impact on the LGBTQ+ community in their own way.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Stories will include a transgender football player’s navigation of the game, activism and his identity. Others will follow an immigrant student acclimating to their new country, while a young lesbian finds a balance between her Christianity and her authentic self.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First ever National Museum of the US Army set to open on Veterans Day