The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 1:49 pm
Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Trump Card (2020)

2. Ava (2020)

3. Mulan (2020)

4. Limitless

5. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

6. 2067

7. Save Yourselves!

8. The Assistant (2020)

9. Hocus Pocus

10. Upgrade

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Ava (2020)

2. 2067

3. The Secret: Dare to Dream

4. A Call To Spy

5. Then Came You

6. From the Vine

7. The Phenomenon

8. Marshall

9. Alone

10. Archive

