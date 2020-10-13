The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Apple TV app – Movies US charts:
1. Trump Card (2020)
2. Ava (2020)
3. Mulan (2020)
4. Limitless
5. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!
6. 2067
7. Save Yourselves!
8. The Assistant (2020)
9. Hocus Pocus
10. Upgrade
Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Ava (2020)
2. 2067
3. The Secret: Dare to Dream
4. A Call To Spy
5. Then Came You
6. From the Vine
7. The Phenomenon
8. Marshall
9. Alone
10. Archive
