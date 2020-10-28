On Oct. 28, 1939, country performer Bill Monroe joined the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1950, “The Jack Benny Program” debuted on CBS.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his second appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” He sang several songs, including “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog.”

In 1972, the United States Council for World Affairs announced that it adopted The Who song “Join Together” as its theme.

In 1977, the Sex Pistols released their album “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols” in the U.S. It was released in the U.K. four days later.

Also in 1977, Steve Perry joined Journey for their first public concert together, in San Francisco.

In 1981, Metallica were formed, five months after singer James Hetfield answered an ad in a Los Angeles newspaper placed by drummer Lars Ulrich.

In 1986, Marie Osmond married for the second time, to record producer Brian Blosil. She had divorced Steve Craig a year earlier.

In 1992, singer Sinead (shuh-NAYD’) O’Connor was quoted by a British music magazine as saying she was giving up pop music to study opera.

In 1996, actor-comedian Morey Amsterdam died of a heart attack in Los Angeles. He’s best known for playing Buddy Sorrell on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 93. Actor Joan Plowright is 91. Actor Jane Alexander is 81. Actor Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”) is 76. Actor-singer Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 72. Actor Annie Potts is 68. Songwriter-music producer Desmond Child is 67. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 63. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 62. Actor Mark Derwin (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” ″Life With Bonnie”) is 60. Actor Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place”) is 58. Actor Lauren Holly is 57. “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is 57. Actor Jami Gertz is 55. Actor Chris Bauer (“True Blood”) is 54. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 54. Actor Julia Roberts is 53. Fiddler Caitlin Cary (Whiskeytown) is 52. Actor Jeremy Davies (“Lost,” “Justified”) is 51. Singer Ben Harper is 51. Country singer Brad Paisley is 48. Actor Joaquin (wah-KEEN’) Phoenix is 46. Actor Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Star Wars” films) is 42. Singer Justin Guarini (“American Idol”) is 42. Singer Brett Dennen is 41. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T’s is 41. Actor Matt Smith (“The Crown,” ″Dr. Who”) is 38. Actor Finn Wittrock (“American Horror Story: Freak Show”) is 36. Actor Troian (TROY’-an) Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 33. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 28. Actor Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”) is 22.

