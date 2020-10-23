On Oct. 23, 1941, the Disney film “Dumbo” was released.

In 1950, actor-singer Al Jolson died in San Francisco at the age of 64. He’s probably best known for starring in “The Jazz Singer,” the first talking film.

In 1962, a 12-year-old named Little Stevie Wonder recorded his first single for Motown Records. It was called “Thank You For Loving Me All The Way.”

In 1978, Maybelle Carter, the matriarch of the musical Carter family, died at the age of 69.

In 1984, musician Bob Geldof watched a documentary on the BBC about Ethiopia’s famine. He was so moved he called his friend, Midge Ure, and together they wrote the charity song “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

In 1991, Rodney Crowell announced he and fellow singer Rosanne Cash were getting divorced. They had married in 1979.

In 1992, country singer George Strait made his movie debut in “Pure Country,” in which he starred as a country western singer.

In 1995, a Houston jury found Yolanda Saldivar guilty of murdering Tejano (tay-HAH’-no) singing star Selena. She was sentenced to spend at least 30 years in prison.

In 2004, Ashlee Simpson walked off stage after the wrong vocal track was played during her performance on “Saturday Night Live,” which revealed she was lip-synching.

In 2010, singer Katy Perry married comedian Russell Brand at a tiger sanctuary in India. They divorced in 2012.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 77. Director Ang Lee is 66. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 64. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 64. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 61. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 61. Bassist Robert Trujillo (troo-HEE’-oh) of Metallica is 56. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 54. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 54. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 52. Actor John Huertas (“Castle”) is 51. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 48. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 46. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 44. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 44. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (SAY’-con SENG’-bloh) (TV’s “In The Dark”) is 43. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 37. “The View” host Meghan McCain is 36. Actor Masiela Lusha (MAH’-see-el-lah LOO’-shah) (“George Lopez”) is 35. Singer Miguel is 35. Actor Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Actor Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” ″Prison Break”) is 34. Actor Jessica Stroup (“90210”) is 34. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 30. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 27. Actor Margaret Qualley (TV’s “Fosse/Verdon”) is 26. Actor Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) is 22.

