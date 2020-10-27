On Oct. 27, 1936, country musician Ernest Tubb made his first recordings.

In 1947, the radio show “You Bet Your Life,” starring Groucho Marx, premiered on ABC. It later became a television show on NBC.

In 1954, Walt Disney’s first television program, titled “Disneyland” after his yet-to-be completed theme park, premiered on ABC.

Also in 1954, Marilyn Monroe’s divorce from Joe DiMaggio was finalized, ten months after they had gotten married.

In 1956, Clarence Henry’s “Ain’t Got No Home” was released. It was his first hit and the inspiration for his name “Frogman,” because he sings like a frog on the record.

In 1960, Ben E. King recorded “Spanish Harlem” and “Stand By Me” during his first solo recording session for Atlantic Records.

In 1964, the single “Come See About Me” by The Supremes was released.

In 1975, Bruce Springsteen appeared on the covers of both Newsweek and Time.

In 1989, Jane Pauley announced that she was leaving NBC’s “Today” show.

In 1995, singer Gloria Estefan performed for Pope John Paul II as part of the celebration of his 50th anniversary in the priesthood. She was the first pop star to receive a call from the pope to perform.

In 1999, rapper Master P was waived from the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. It was his second try to reach the pro leagues. The Charlotte Hornets waived him the year before.

In 2013, musician Lou Reed died of liver disease at his home in Southampton, New York. He was 71.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 81. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 78. Director Ivan Reitman is 74. Country singer-guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 71. Bassist Garry Tallent of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 71. Author Fran Lebowitz is 70. Guitarist K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) is 69. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 69. Actor-director Roberto Benigni (buh-NEE’-nee) (“Life Is Beautiful”) is 68. Actor Peter Firth (“That’s Life”) is 67. Actor Robert Picardo (“The Wonder Years,” ″China Beach”) is 67. Singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran is 62. Keyboardist J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None The Richer, The Mavericks) is 56. Drummer Jason Finn of Presidents of the United States of America is 53. Actor Sean Holland (Film and TV “Clueless”) is 52. Actor Channon Roe (“Murder in the First”) is 51. Actor Sheeri Rappaport (“CSI,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 43. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 36. Actor Bryan Craig (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Troy Gentile (jen-TEEL’) (“The Goldbergs”) is 27.

