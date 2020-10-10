On Oct. 10, 1935, the first black opera, “Porgy and Bess” by George Gershwin, opened in New York.

In 1962, the BBC banned Bobby (Boris) Pickett’s song “Monster Mash” because it deemed the record offensive.

In 1965, The Supremes made their first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1978, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith were injured during a concert in Philadelphia when someone in the audience threw a cherry bomb onstage.

In 1979, the city of Los Angeles declared Fleetwood Mac Day as the group received its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also in 1979, the film “The Rose,” starring Bette Midler, made its premiere in Los Angeles.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Peter Coyote (KY’-oh-tee) is 79. Actor Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) is 74. Actor-dancer Ben Vereen is 74. Singer Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers is 72. Actor Jessica Harper (“Pennies From Heaven,” ″My Favorite Year) is 71. Singer-guitarist Midge Ure is 67. Singer David Lee Roth (Van Halen) is 66. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 62. Actor Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 61. Actor Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) is 61. Bassist Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 59. Guitarist Jim Glennie of James is 57. Drummer Mike Malinin (mal-IN’-in) of the Goo Goo Dolls is 53. Actor Manu Bennett (“Arrow”) is 51. Actor Joelle Carter (“Justified”) is 51. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” ″Reno 911!”) is 51. Actor Mario Lopez (“The X Factor,” ″Saved By The Bell”) is 47. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (“She’s All That,” ″Nash Bridges”) is 42. Singer Mya is 41. Actor Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) is 38. Singer Lzzy (LIH’-zee) Hale of Halestorm is 37. Singer Cherie is 36.

