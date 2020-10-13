On Oct. 13, 1962, the play “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Edward Albee opened on Broadway.

In 1965, The Who recorded “My Generation” in London.

In 1975, musician Neil Young underwent surgery in Los Angeles to have a growth removed from his vocal cords.

In 1980, AC/DC’s “Back In Black” album went platinum.

In 1985, guitarist Ricky Wilson of The B-52′s died of complications from AIDS. He was 32.

In 1992, the Supreme Court decided not to reinstate lawsuits alleging that Ozzy Osbourne’s music prompted the suicides of a Georgia teen and a South Carolina teen.

In 1995, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO’-pahk shah-KOOR’) was released after spending eight months in jail for groping and fondling a woman in a New York hotel room.

In 2002, ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard had emergency surgery for appendicitis in Paris. ZZ Top continued to tour with a replacement, the first time they used a replacement since they formed in 1969.

Today’s Birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 83. Actor Melinda Dillon (“A Christmas Story”) is 81. Musician Paul Simon is 79. Actor Pamela Tiffin is 78. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 76. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 74. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 74. Singer Sammy Hagar is 73. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 72. Actor John Lone (“Rush Hour 2″) is 68. Model Beverly Johnson is 68. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 64. Singer Cherrelle is 61. Singer-actress-talk show host Marie Osmond is 61. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 60. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (tuh-KEE’-ah KRYS’-tal kee-MAH’) (“That’s So Raven”) is 58. Country singer John Wiggins is 58. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 56. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 56. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” ″The Bernie Mac Show”) is 55. Actor Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 52. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” ″Martin”) is 52. Singer Carlos Marin of Il Divo is 52. Country singer Rhett Akins is 51. TV personality Billy Bush is 49. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” ″Da Ali G Show”) is 49. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Junior of K’s Choice is 48. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 45. Actor Kiele (KEE’-lee) Sanchez (“Lost”) is 44. Singer Ashanti (ah-SHAHN’-tee) is 40. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 40. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 40. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 19.

