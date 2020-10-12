On Oct. 12, 1957, Little Richard announced that he was giving up rock and roll for religion. He later was ordained as a minister, but eventually went back to playing rock and roll.

In 1962, Little Richard played a gig in Liverpool, with a then-unknown local band called The Beatles opening for him.

In 1975, Rod Stewart and The Faces played their last show together at a concert on Long Island, New York.

In 1978, Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols was arrested in New York in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

In 1979, Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull was injured when a fan threw a rose on stage and a thorn pierced his eye. The band was forced to cancel two shows.

In 1971, singer Gene Vincent died in Los Angeles of a seizure brought on by a bleeding ulcer. He was 36.

In 1996, the film documentary “The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus” was released. It had been filmed in December 1968 but was shelved for nearly 28 years because the Stones reportedly were afraid that The Who upstaged them in the film.

In 1997, singer John Denver was killed when his experimental plane crashed into Monterey Bay in California. He was 53.

Also in 1997, the Janet Jackson album “The Velvet Rope” was banned in Singapore because of songs about abuse, sexuality and homosexuality.

In 2006, country singer Sara Evans quit “Dancing with the Stars” and filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Sam Moore of Sam and Dave is 85. “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace is 73. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 70. Musician Jane Siberry is 65. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada (“Extant,” ″Mr. Holmes”) is 60. Actor Carlos Bernard (“24”) is 58. Jazz musician Chris Botti (BOH’-tee) is 58. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 58. Actor Hugh Jackman (“The X-Men”) is 52. Actor Adam Rich (“Eight Is Enough”) is 52. Singer Garfield Bright of Shai (SHY) is 51. Fiddler Martie Maguire of The Chicks is 51. Actor Kirk Cameron is 50. Singer Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory is 41. Actor Brian J. Smith (“SGU: Stargate Universe”) is 39. Actor Tyler Blackburn (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Actor Marcus T. Paulk (“Moesha”) is 34. Actor Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”) is 28.

