On Oct. 5, 1950, the game show “You Bet Your Life” premiered on NBC, with Groucho Marx as host.

In 1959, “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin hit number one on the pop charts.

In 1962, The Beatles’ single “Love Me Do” backed with “P.S. I Love You” was released in Britain. It wasn’t a hit in the U.S. until 1964.

In 1963, “Casper the Friendly Ghost” made its debut on ABC.

In 1968, Cream began its farewell tour of the U.S. in Oakland, California.

In 1988, Smashing Pumpkins played their first show together, at a club in Chicago. They earned $50.

In 1992, former Temptations singer Eddie Kendricks died of lung cancer at a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 52. Kendricks died hours after his doctor announced he had been taken off chemotherapy and had only a few days to live.

In 2007, actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe were divorced. They had been married seven years.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Glynis Johns (“Mary Poppins”) is 97. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 79. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 77. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 73. Actor Karen Allen is 69. Director Clive Barker is 68. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 66. Astrophysicist and “Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson is 62. Actor Daniel Baldwin (“Homicide: Life On The Streets”) is 60. Guitarist Dave Dederer (DEE’-der-er) (Presidents of the United States of America) is 56. Actor Guy Pearce (“Memento,” “L.A. Confidential”) is 53. Actor Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”) is 50. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 46. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 46. Guitarist Brian Mashburn of Save Ferris is 45. Actor Parminder Nagra (par-MIHN’-da NAH’-grah) (“ER,” ″Bend It Like Beckham”) is 45. Actor Scott Weinger (WYN’-ger) (“Full House,” “Aladdin”) is 45. Actor Kate Winslet is 45. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 42. Bassist Paul Thomas of Good Charlotte is 40. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) is 37. Singer Brooke Valentine is 35. Actor Joshua Logan Moore (“Desperate Housewives”) is 26.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.