On Oct. 17, 1957, the movie “Jailhouse Rock,” starring Elvis Presley, premiered in Memphis.

In 1960, Dion and the Belmonts broke up.

In 1966, “Hollywood Squares” premiered on NBC.

In 1967, the musical “Hair” made its premiere off-Broadway.

In 1968, Jose Feliciano released his controversial rendition of the national anthem. He had originally performed it before a 1968 World Series game and was booed.

In 1969, the American Federation of Musicians allowed The Kinks to tour the U.S. It had banned the Kinks from playing in the U.S. after the band appeared without permission on “Hullabaloo” in 1966.

In 1978, Frankie Valli hit No. 1 with the title song from the movie “Grease.”

In 1979, Fleetwood Mac’s double album “Tusk” was released. It took two years to record and cost more than $1 million to produce. The album was only moderately successful when it came to sales.

In 1990, the country mother-daughter act The Judds announced they would no longer perform together because Naomi Judd had chronic hepatitis. Wynonna continued as a solo act.

In 1991, singer Tennessee Ernie Ford died in Reston, Virginia, at the age of 72. He’s probably best known for taking “Sixteen Tons” to the top of the pop and country charts in 1955.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Marsha Hunt is 103. Singer Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts is 78. Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 78. Actor Michael McKean is 73. Actor George Wendt is 72. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 71. Country singer Alan Jackson is 62. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 60. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” ″Beavis and Butthead”) is 58. Comedian Norm Macdonald is 57. Singer Rene’ Dif (Aqua) is 53. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 52. Actor Wood Harris (“The Wire”) is 51. Singer Wyclef Jean (zhahn) of The Fugees is 51. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ’N Sync is 49. Rapper Eminem is 47. Actress Sharon Leal (“Boston Public”) is 48. Actor Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) is 37. Actor Chris Lowell (“The Help,” ″Private Practice”) is 36. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” ″In The House”) is 32.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.