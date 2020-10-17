Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Today in Entertainment History

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 12:00 am
2 min read
      

On Oct. 17, 1957, the movie “Jailhouse Rock,” starring Elvis Presley, premiered in Memphis.

In 1960, Dion and the Belmonts broke up.

In 1966, “Hollywood Squares” premiered on NBC.

In 1967, the musical “Hair” made its premiere off-Broadway.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

In 1968, Jose Feliciano released his controversial rendition of the national anthem. He had originally performed it before a 1968 World Series game and was booed.

In 1969, the American Federation of Musicians allowed The Kinks to tour the U.S. It had banned the Kinks from playing in the U.S. after the band appeared without permission on “Hullabaloo” in 1966.

In 1978, Frankie Valli hit No. 1 with the title song from the movie “Grease.”

In 1979, Fleetwood Mac’s double album “Tusk” was released. It took two years to record and cost more than $1 million to produce. The album was only moderately successful when it came to sales.

        Read more Entertainment News news.

In 1990, the country mother-daughter act The Judds announced they would no longer perform together because Naomi Judd had chronic hepatitis. Wynonna continued as a solo act.

In 1991, singer Tennessee Ernie Ford died in Reston, Virginia, at the age of 72. He’s probably best known for taking “Sixteen Tons” to the top of the pop and country charts in 1955.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Marsha Hunt is 103. Singer Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts is 78. Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 78. Actor Michael McKean is 73. Actor George Wendt is 72. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 71. Country singer Alan Jackson is 62. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 60. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” ″Beavis and Butthead”) is 58. Comedian Norm Macdonald is 57. Singer Rene’ Dif (Aqua) is 53. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 52. Actor Wood Harris (“The Wire”) is 51. Singer Wyclef Jean (zhahn) of The Fugees is 51. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ’N Sync is 49. Rapper Eminem is 47. Actress Sharon Leal (“Boston Public”) is 48. Actor Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) is 37. Actor Chris Lowell (“The Help,” ″Private Practice”) is 36. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” ″In The House”) is 32.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021