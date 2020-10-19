On Air: Motley Fool Money
Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

By HILLEL ITALIE
October 19, 2020 5:09 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.”

Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. In a statement Monday afternoon, the New Yorker said Toobin had been “suspended while we investigate the matter.” It declined further comment. A CNN spokesperson said in a statement that “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

The 60-year-old Toobin has been a New Yorker writer for more than 20 years and joined CNN in 2002. He is the author of several books, most recently “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump,” published in August. His other works include “The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson” and “The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court.”

AP Media Writer David Bauder contributed to this report.

The headline of this story has been corrected to show that the New Yorker suspended Jeffrey Toobin and he is stepping away from his CNN role for a “personal matter.”

