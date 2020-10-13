US–Apple Books-Top-10

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 1:50 pm
Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Troubles in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435611 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Searcher by Tana French – 9780735224667 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam – 9780062667656 – (Ecco)

5. The Trials of Apollo, Book Five: The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan – 9781368001458 – (Disney Book Group)

6. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett – 9781984882028 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood – 9780385543798 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Total Power by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190674 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

9. Confessions on the 7:45: A Novel by Lisa Unger – 9781488069079 – (Park Row Books)

10. The Gritty Truth by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

