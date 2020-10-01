On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 1:39 pm
1 min read
      

1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

4. “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh (Gallery Books)

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)

6. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “Just Feed Me” by Jessie James Decker (Dey Street Books)

8. “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse Publishing)

        Read more Entertainment News news.

9. “The Coast-to Coast Murders” by James Patterson with J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

10. “Securing Kalee” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

11. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

12. “Blackout” by Candace Owens (Threshold Editions)

13. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Total Power” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Miles (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

15. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co. )

16. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

17. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

18. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold Editions)

19. “Don’t Lie to Me” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

20. “The Home Edit Life” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Clarkson Potter)

21. “The Good Fight” by Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin (HarperOne)

22. “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse Publishing)

23. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

24. “Notorious RBG” by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik (Dey Street Books)

25. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane