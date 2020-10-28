Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

US Senate candidate Lewis out of hospital after 2-night stay

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 7:27 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota was released from a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-night stay for emergency internal hernia surgery, the campaign said in a release.

The statement said Lewis needed “a little time to fully recover” and was not specific about whether her would resume campaigning. Lewis, a one-term former congressman, is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

“I am walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way back home to Woodbury,” Lewis said.

Lewis had experienced severe abdominal pain early Monday morning and was taken to the emergency room at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, where Vice President held a rally later that day. Lewis had planned on attending Pence’s event in northeastern Minnesota.

The campaign said the condition could have been life-threatening.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota