Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

AP Photos: Sidelined Czech performers serve take-out culture

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 2:56 am
2 min read
      

PRAGUE (AP) — A new circus company in the Czech capital that was eager to perform is doing five-minute shows on a stage behind a window.

With all of Prague’s theaters shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the La Putyka Circus adapted a practice that restaurants are using to stay in business.

The circus invited spectators to watch its acts through a street-side “window of culture,” mimicking the take-out windows some eateries opened while they are prohibited from serving customers at tables.

The troupe did 10 performances on Tuesday and another 10 on Wednesday, each an original that differed from the others. Jugglers, acrobats and other company members remained inside a theater, with a wall separating them from their audience.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

“This performance is for people addicted to live culture,” La Putyka director Rosta Novak said. “So they can get their dose of live culture, and then they can go back to their big cities, homes or jobs.”

The shows were free but audience members had to book a place in advance due to a very limited number of seats, which all got reserved.

“I kind of liked it,” Martina Novotna, one of the spectators, said. “It felt very private and as if the performance was just for you. So that was a pleasant change.”

Novotna said she still would prefer a regular performance over one circumscribed by the pandemic.

“We wish that the theater could go on normally and not only for five minutes,” she said. “We could enjoy it without the face masks, as we did before.”

That might take a while.

Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic rose for over two months to record levels, but the numbers have started declining again. The health minister is expected to seek an extension of the state of emergency that enables the government to keep its public health measures in place.

Public gatherings of more than two people are banned in the Czech Republic, if they are not family members. Along with theaters and restaurants, schools and many other venues are closed to contain the recent surge in reported infections.

        Read more Entertainment News news.

___

Follow AP’s coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen