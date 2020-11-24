Apple-Movies-Top-10

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Apple TV app – Movies US charts:
1. The New Mutants
2. Unhinged
3. Iron Mask
4. My Cousin Vinny
5. A Rainy Day in New York
6. The Nest
7. The Personal History of David Copperfield
8. Mortal
9. Elf (2003)
10. Mulan (2020)
Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:
1. A Rainy Day in New York
2. The Nest
3. Embattled
4. Ava (2020)
5. Chick Fight
6. After We Collided
7. The Informer
8. The Tax Collector
9. Come Play
10. Always and Forever
