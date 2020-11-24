Apple-Movies-Top-10

On Air: Off The Shelf
By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 11:48 am
Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The New Mutants

2. Unhinged

3. Iron Mask

4. My Cousin Vinny

5. A Rainy Day in New York

6. The Nest

7. The Personal History of David Copperfield

8. Mortal

9. Elf (2003)

10. Mulan (2020)

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. A Rainy Day in New York

2. The Nest

3. Embattled

4. Ava (2020)

5. Chick Fight

6. After We Collided

7. The Informer

8. The Tax Collector

9. Come Play

10. Always and Forever

