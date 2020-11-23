On Air: Business of Government Hour
Bad Bunny tests positive for COVID-19 after no-show at AMA

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 10:14 am
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19, his representative said Monday.

The announcement came a day after the musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for “YHLQMDLG” at the American Music Awards.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez at the event but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. The singer, however, presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely.

It’s unclear if Bad Bunny was showing any symptoms. His publicist did not immediately return a message for comment.

