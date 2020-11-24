On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa react to Grammy noms

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 3:19 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reactions from some of the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards:

“What??? Who me? Oh my God.” — Megan Thee Stallion, during a livestream after the Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told the Houston-based rapper about her nominations.

“Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri.” — K-pop group BTS, nominated for best pop duo/group performance, on Twitter.

“Ohhhhh I need a bad (explicit) Grammy date.” — Freddie Gibbs, whose album “Alfredo” is nominated for best rap album, said on Twitter.

“You’re joking,” — a teary-eyed Dua Lipa, nominated six times including for album, record and song of the year, said during a livestream.

“Woah! thank you.” — Jhené Aiko, nominated for album of the year for “Chilombo,” said on Twitter. Her third studio album is also nominated for best progressive R&B album.

“THIS. CANNOT. BE. REAL. 3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS. ARE YOU KIDDING ME RN?????” — Ingrid Andress, nominated for best new artist, said on Instagram. Her album “Lady Like” is nominated for best country album, while “More Hearts Than Mine” featuring Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland is up for best country song.

“Congratulations @noahcyrus on your #Grammy nomination!!!!!! You deserve it! Sooooo happy and proud of you! Be a jack hammer!!!” — Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of Noah Cyrus, who is nominated for best new artist, said on Instagram.

