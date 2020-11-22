On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 2:38 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru