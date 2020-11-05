Trending:
Debut novel set in Nigeria wins $50,000 Kirkus prize

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 7:23 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A debut novel about four Nigerian siblings and a family torn apart has won a $50,000 award. Tola Rotimi Abraham’s “Black Sunday” is this year’s winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.

The trade publication Kirkus Reviews announced two other $50,000 honors on Wednesday: Mychal Denzel Smith’s “Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream” won for best nonfiction and Derrick Barnes’ “I Am Every Good Thing,” with illustrations by Gordon C. James, for young people’s literature. Barnes and James won in 2018 for “Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut.”

Finalists included two books endorsed by Oprah Winfrey: James McBride’s novel “Deacon King Kong” and Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”

