By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 8:41 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — To be announced.

