Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Ron Klain, chief of staff to President-elect Joe Biden; Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the government’s coronavirus vaccine effort.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Slaoui.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump; CVS CEO Larry Merlo; Symone Sanders, adviser to Biden’s transition team.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Slaoui; Jen Psaki, adviser to Biden’s transition team; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; John Bolton, former national security adviser to Trump.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

